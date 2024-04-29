GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $748.95 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $748.95 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $7.76 or 0.00012306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,121.67 or 1.00044091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00100818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,462,332 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,462,271.52859469 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.83339073 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,670,846.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

