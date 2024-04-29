General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 3.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

