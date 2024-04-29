General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.81. Approximately 2,716,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,270,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $602,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.