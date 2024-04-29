Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.05

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 6313886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Geron Stock Up 11.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Geron by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 687,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,227 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

