Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,318,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 184.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.