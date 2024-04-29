Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,782,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 25,770,016 shares.The stock last traded at $1.11 and had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 16.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

