Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global Mofy Metaverse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GMM opened at $0.88 on Monday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.