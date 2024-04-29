Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMM opened at $0.88 on Monday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

