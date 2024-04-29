Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

AQWA stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

