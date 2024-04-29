Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $42.81

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.81, but opened at $44.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 177,628 shares traded.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

