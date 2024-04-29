Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.51% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFAS opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

