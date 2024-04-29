goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$201.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.56.

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$3.10 on Monday, reaching C$180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

