goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$200.00 to C$220.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$180.50 and last traded at C$180.31, with a volume of 11249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSY. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.89.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSY

Insider Transactions at goeasy

goeasy Stock Performance

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.91.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.5811069 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.