Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 2.2 %
GBDC opened at $17.40 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
