Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 2.2 %

GBDC opened at $17.40 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

