Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.43

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

