Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.87 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

