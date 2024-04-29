Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.89.

GSHD stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,848.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

