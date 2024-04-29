Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

