GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

GrafTech International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.54. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 2,303,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,535,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,573,323.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GrafTech International

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.