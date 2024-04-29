Graphic Packaging (GPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY24 guidance at $2.50 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500-3.000 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GPK opened at $27.53 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

