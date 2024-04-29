Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 18.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Insider Activity at Great Atlantic Resources

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Insiders have bought 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,000 over the last ninety days.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

