Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.49% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance
BATS STOT traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $46.68. 14,253 shares of the stock traded hands. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Increases Dividend
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile
The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
