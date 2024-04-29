Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.49% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

BATS STOT traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $46.68. 14,253 shares of the stock traded hands. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

