Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,084 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 11,155,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,196,709. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

