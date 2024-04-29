Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $488.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,038. The company has a market cap of $449.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.84 and a 200 day moving average of $514.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

