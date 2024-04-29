Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,401,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,002,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.