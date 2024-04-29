Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,764. The company has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

