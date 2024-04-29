Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QCOM stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.