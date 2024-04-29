Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.