Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 67.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 25.9% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $98,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE BA traded up $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.63. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

