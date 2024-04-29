Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.