Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.66. The stock had a trading volume of 929,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.