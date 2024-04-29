Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 689.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 339.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.33. 820,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

