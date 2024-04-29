Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 330,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

