Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $510.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

