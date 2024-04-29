Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $137,820.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.16 or 0.00735088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00132612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00198516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

