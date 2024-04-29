Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Up 70.1% in April

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRPOF opened at $1.94 on Monday. Grupo Traxión has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Grupo Traxión alerts:

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Traxión Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Traxión and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.