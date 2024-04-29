Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $192.81. 1,128,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

