Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,035. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

