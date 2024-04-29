Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $95.28. 1,241,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

