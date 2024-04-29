Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.55. 2,017,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
