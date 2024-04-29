Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.55. 2,017,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.