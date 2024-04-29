Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.73. 1,190,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,932. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

