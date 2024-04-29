Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.08. 1,079,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,896. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.