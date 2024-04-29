Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

