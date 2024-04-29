Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

