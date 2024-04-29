Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $8.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

