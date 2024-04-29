Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 938,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

