Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $37,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,122,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 353,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

