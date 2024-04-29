Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $273.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,559. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

