Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1,406.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 139.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in General Dynamics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,922. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

