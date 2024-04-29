Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.40. 671,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,665. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

