Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after buying an additional 1,753,262 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,680. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $29,738,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

