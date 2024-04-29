Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Up 50.1% in April

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.43. 36,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,916. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

