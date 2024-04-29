Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Up 50.1% in April

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GYRE traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.43. 36,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,916. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65.
About Gyre Therapeutics
