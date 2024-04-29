Halim Dhanidina Sells 3,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $50.63. 195,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,751. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

